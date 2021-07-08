Anthony Porter, whose case sparked Illinois’ death penalty abolition, died at the age of 66.

A former death row convict, whose exoneration led to the capital penalty being abolished in Illinois, has died at the age of 66.

Jim Montgomery, Anthony Porter’s former attorney, told WBBM Radio that Porter died last week.

“Tony led a hardscrabble existence. “He was a man who came up on the street and didn’t make many changes in his life when he got out of prison,” Montgomery said.

Porter died of a “anoxic brain injury, suspected opioid intoxication,” according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled as a result of an accident.

Porter was condemned to death in 1982 for the murders of Jerry Hillard and Marilyn Green, two teenagers, at a park on Chicago’s South Side.

He was two days away from being executed when a judge granted him a stay of execution after his attorneys argued that his low IQ meant he couldn’t grasp why he was being executed.

Porter was exonerated and released after nearly 17 years on death row the following year after another man, Alstory Simon, confessed to the double murder on videotape during an investigation by a group of Northwestern University journalism students.

In 1999, Simon was found guilty and sentenced to 37 years in jail.

However, after Simon recanted his confession in 2013, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office re-examined his conviction, claiming that he had been duped into making it by a private investigator working with David Protess, a Northwestern journalism professor.

Simon claimed the investigator informed him he would get a light sentence and a cut of the revenues from book and movie deals resulting from the case. The investigator vehemently denies framing Simon and has filed a defamation suit in response to the allegations. We’ve reached out to his lawyer for comment.

In October of 2014, Simon was freed from prison. Hillard and Green’s murders are still unsolved.

The investigation into the case was “so completely corroded and compromised that we can no longer maintain the legitimacy of this conviction,” then-States Attorney Anita Alvarez said in a 2014 press conference on Simon’s release.

Alvarez also claimed that Protess’s faulty methodology damaged the evidence against Simon, who left Northwestern in 2011. A Murder in the Park, a documentary released in 2014, looked into the Northwestern investigation.

