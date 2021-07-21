Anthony Michael Wicklace, a YouTuber, has been charged with alleged sexual assault and a Taser attack.

After a woman rejected his sexual approaches, a popular YouTuber was arrested on suspicion of blasting her with a stun gun.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court and obtained by the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Anthony Michael Wicklace, 20, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and criminal sexual behavior.

Wicklace, whose Minnesota Guardian YouTube account (in which he is seen annoy public officials) has over 14,000 subscribers and more than 2.2 million views, was detained after an alleged incident on July 18.

A White Bear Lake police officer was flagged down by a lady who claimed she had just been assaulted by a man who offered her a ride home, according to the criminal complaint.

According to Fox 9, St. Paul police had removed the woman from an apartment complex in the 100 block of Summit Avenue after she was allegedly banging on the doors.

After hearing about the incident on the police scanner, Wicklace arrived on the site and contacted the woman.

Wicklace, who was dressed in tactical trousers and a duty belt, allegedly informed the woman that he had been trained in de-escalation techniques and offered her a ride home.

The 20-year-old began making sexual advances in the car, according to the complaint, and offered to pay her money in exchange for oral sex.

Wicklave then exposed himself, grabbed her left breast, and stated something along the lines of “You know you want me,” according to the woman.

Wicklace allegedly pulled the car over onto a quiet street in White Bear Lake and shoved her out after she refused his sexual attempts.

Wicklace is then accused of grabbing a stun gun and firing it into her back. He then exited the vehicle and attempted to use the Taser on the woman for the second time, but it failed to discharge.

The prong from the stun gun was still in the back of the woman’s clothing when police found her, along with two blood spots.

On Monday night, Wicklace was apprehended at his residence in St. Paul.

After he was charged, his bail was set at $60,000.

