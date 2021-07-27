Anthony Fauci, according to Peter Navarro, has the blood of over 4 million people on his hands.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, has the “blood” of more than 4 million people on his hands and should be removed from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

On Monday, Navarro highlighted the hypothesis that COVID started at a lab in Wuhan, China, on Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic podcast. This assertion hasn’t been substantiated.

Navarro, speaking in front of a photo of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), referred to Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), as the pandemic’s “godfather.” The NIAID is a division of the National Institutes of Health.

“Tony Fauci, if it [COVID] came from that lab, is the godfather of this pandemic, and he has the blood of almost 4 million people on his hands,” Navarro added, pointing to the image behind him.

According to the World Health Organization, the global mortality toll from COVID has now reached 4,162,304 people (WHO).

Navarro stated, “He needs to be out, out, out of the National Institutes of Health.”

Former Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy under former President Donald Trump, Navarro, previously accused Fauci of sponsoring gain-of-function research in a Wuhan lab and claimed COVID was born there.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, has denied that the NIH supported gain-of-function research in Wuhan on numerous occasions. However, the issue has received increased attention in recent days after Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said Fauci lied to Congress about the incident and requested an investigation from the Department of Justice.

In a heated exchange with Paul, Fauci denied ever lying under oath and subsequently told MSNBC that the senator’s remarks were “inflammatory” and “slanderous.”

Navarro’s assertions that he is the “father” of COVID have already been dismissed by Fauci as “bizarre.” In an April interview with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, he openly addressed Navarro’s claim.

"You know, Neil, I've been somewhat of a symbol for them.