Anthony Barajas, a TikTok star, was critically injured after being shot in a movie theater.

In a shooting in a California movie theater, a popular TikTok celebrity was critically hurt and his companion was killed.

Staff discovered Rylee Goodrich, 18, dead in the Corona movie theater on July 27 following the 9:35 p.m. showing of The Forever Purge. Anthony Barajas, a 19-year-old influencer known online as itsanthonymichael, is now on life support.

Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis of the Corona Police Department told KABC that when officers arrived on scene, they discovered two victims down inside the cinema suffering from gunshot wounds.

At the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings theater, a gunshot happened. After locating them, someone inside dialed 911, but authorities have limited information at this point because there were only a few people in the theater at the time.

“I’m informed there were six tickets purchased for the movie showing right now,” Kouroubacalis remarked.

There are no suspects or known reasons at this time, so police are requesting anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who was inside that movie, or a theater nearby, for any information at all, whether they saw something or heard something, or anyone out in the parking lot in that time frame who may have seen something or heard something, please call us,” Kouroubacalis added.

Goodrich was a cheerleader who received a STEM scholarship to Grand Canyon University. With over 900,000 TikTok followers, Barajas has amassed a sizable online following.

The family of Anthony Barajas has set up a GoFundMe campaign, writing: “Anthony was the light of so many people’s life and there are harsh times ahead, but we have incredible family and friends to help us get through this.” Please consider making a donation to help with medical expenses, among other things. Thank you all, and any assistance will be greatly appreciated!”

After starting with a $10,000 goal, the fundraiser has already raised more than $10,800.

Goodrich’s family has also used social media to promote a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, which has raised over $13,000 so far.

Anyone with information can contact Senior Detective Slaven Neagu of the Corona Police Department at (951)739-4916 or email [email protected] Tips can also be left anonymously at (951)817-5839.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available. The Corona Police Department has been notified by this website. This is a condensed version of the information.