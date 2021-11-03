Another’mistaken’ execution in Oklahoma stokes the fires of outrage.

Last week, Oklahoma overturned a six-year ban on executions with a “botched” fatal injection, according to experts.

According to the Associated Press, John Marion Grant, 60, convulsed and vomited after receiving the sedative midazolam at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester on Thursday. In 1999, he was sentenced to death for the murder of prison guard Gay Carter.

Grant was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m. after receiving two more drugs: vecuronium bromide, a paralytic, and potassium chloride, a heart stopper.

The version of Grant’s execution supplied by the state Department of Corrections differs drastically from that of reporters who witnessed it—a spokeswoman said it “was carried out in accordance with Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ regulations and without complication.”

Deborah Denno, a Fordham University law professor and lethal injection expert, told The Washington Newsday, “It’s so common for the Department of Corrections to say that what happened in the course of the botched execution… is regular protocol.” “That simply isn’t the case.” Grant was the first person executed in Oklahoma since a series of botched fatal injections forced a moratorium on capital punishment in 2015.

In September 2015, officials realized they had received the wrong medicine and were about to execute Richard Glossip, the principal plaintiff in the lawsuit. Oklahoma executed Charles Warner in January of that year, but they used the wrong medication. The blunders followed Clayton Lockett’s botched execution in 2014. One of the medicines used to put both Lockett and Warner to death was midazolam.

We’ve reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for further information.

Denno said Grant’s death served as a reminder of the importance of neutral witnesses at executions, especially after Texas executed Quintin Jones without media witnesses earlier this year. “We wouldn’t be aware of these types of blunders if it weren’t for reporters,” Denno remarked.

Oklahoma is “attempting to construct a picture of an execution that has no basis in truth,” according to Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

“Setting aside how clearly inaccurate the DoC’s account was, government officials have a vested stake in the execution appearing to have been routine,” he told The Washington Newsday. Their perceptions and will be colored by their vested interest. This is a condensed version of the information.