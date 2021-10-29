Another round of stimulus? These states are sending out more direct payments.

As the economic damage from the COVID-19 outbreak continues, some states are sending out additional direct payments to many residents, despite the fact that another round of federal stimulus cheques is unlikely to be authorized.

The majority of Americans will receive three rounds of stimulus cheques, which Congress previously approved. The first, for $1,200, was approved in March 2020, when the country was locked down in an effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading. In December 2020, Congress approved a new wave of $600 direct payments, and President Joe Biden pushed through a $1,400 stimulus check as part of his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was adopted by House and Senate Democrats this April.

Despite the fact that millions of Americans have signed online petitions demanding the federal government to provide greater assistance, including recurrent monthly payments of $2,000, Congress is not considering such legislation at this time. California and a few other states, on the other hand, have authorized stimulus payments for a large number of their population.

California

As part of the Golden State Stimulus authorized earlier this year, more than 1 million stimulus cheques and direct payments of up to $1,100 will be distributed in California on Friday and early next week. Residents of California who earned up to $75,000 in 2020 are eligible for $600 in payments, plus an extra $500 for a qualifying dependant.

According to local media sources, the latest wave of payouts in California would include 400,000 direct bank transactions before the weekend and 750,000 paper checks mailed out on Monday. Approximately 9 million Californians are expected to be eligible for the payments, with roughly half of the stimulus checks having already been delivered or deposited.

Georgia

The Georgia Board of Education established a strategy earlier this year to assist educators who have suffered and endured problems as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Full-time teachers will receive $1,000 in bonuses, while part-time instructors will receive $500.

When the plan was unveiled in the spring, Superintendent Richard Woods said, “I believe that this was the proper thing to do for our educators and education staff.” “They have gone above and beyond the call of duty. A relentless effort has been made to keep schools open.” Connecticut Connecticut’s Democratic Governor, Ned Lamont, declared in May that he would pay unemployed people to return to work. This is a condensed version of the information.