Another round of stimulus? Senior Citizens Group Raises Funds to Advocate for $1,400 in Payments

In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, the Senior Citizens League is seeking funds to assist its lobbying efforts in Congress to support additional $1,400 stimulus cheques for Social Security recipients.

Most Americans received $1,200 direct payments from the federal government in March 2020, when lockdowns were instituted across the country to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Then, in December 2020, Congress approved an additional stimulus payment for most Americans of up to $600. Following President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Democrats pushed through a $1,400 stimulus payment for the majority of Americans.

However, since inflation has risen and the effects of the epidemic continue, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to pass a new stimulus package aimed for the elderly.

“We’re halfway through the month of December. It’s a hectic and expensive time of year. If you’re like me, you keep a close eye on your spending. Do you have any ideas about what you could do to help with that budget? Social Security recipients will receive a one-time emergency stimulus payment “Rick Delaney, the organization’s chairman, stated in a holiday fundraising email sent out on Thursday.

“Help us ensure this $1,400 payment to you by donating today,” he wrote.

“This stimulus check…is a more immediate benefit that you need right now and that we’re working on acquiring for you,” said the email. “Pandemic, inflation, and job loss are all possibilities. These are realities in everyone’s lives, and this emergency check could save a lot of people’s lives “Delaney continued.

Tens of thousands of individuals have already signed a petition urging politicians to approve fresh $1,400 stimulus checks for seniors, according to the organization’s December newsletter.

“As of November 12, 2021, more than 87,500 of you have signed our petition urging Congress to deliver another wave of $1,400 stimulus checks, this time targeted to Social Security recipients,” according to the newsletter.

The newsletter continues by stating that it is “advocating for Social Security recipients to receive stimulus payments, which, like an advance refundable tax credit, are not reported as income. As a result, a $1,400 stimulus payment would not increase taxable income, but it might assist offset higher taxes.” The Washington Newsday attempted to reach out to the organization’s media representative for more information, but did not receive a response before publishing.

