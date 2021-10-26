Another Alec Baldwin project has been postponed indefinitely due to the investigation into ‘Rust.’

Due to the ongoing investigation into the incident on the set of Rust, a future feature starring Alec Baldwin has been postponed indefinitely.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Montrose Pictures and Cargo Releasing confirmed on Monday that the upcoming British documentary Flint: Who Can You Trust? will be delayed from its intended October 29 release date. The documentary, directed by Anthony Baxter, features Baldwin as the narrator and covers the city of Flint, Michigan, and its ongoing water issue.

"We believe that now is not the time to reveal FLINT: Who Can You Trust?" In a statement, Baxter expressed his disappointment with the delay. "[W]e are now positioning the picture for a future distribution in the United States." The film was set to have a limited release this weekend in New York and Los Angeles. A Kickstarter attempt to fund a wider release has also been put on hold for now.

Following the death on set of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday, the production of Rust has been postponed indefinitely. When a pretend weapon Baldwin was carrying inadvertently discharged when it wasn’t intended to, it injured both Hutchins and writer-director Joel Souza. Prior to the incident, Baldwin had been told that the prop was “cold,” and thus not loaded with any kind of bullets.