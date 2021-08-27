Another 115K borrowers are being offered student loan discharges by the Biden administration.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration gave $1.1 billion in student loan forgiveness to another 115,000 students who attended universities in the now-defunct for-profit ITT Technical Institute chain but dropped out before graduation.

According to the Education Department, roughly 43% of the borrowers are in default on their loans, which is a significant number. Borrowers who left ITT Tech colleges in the eight years before it shuttered in 2016 would have their loans forgiven. The administration cleared more than $500 million in student loan debt for 18,000 fraudulent borrowers and former ITT Tech students in June.

In a statement, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stated, “ITT hid its true financial status from borrowers for years while luring many of them into taking out private loans with misleading and exorbitant terms that may have prompted borrowers to drop out of school.”

The university had over 130 campuses in 38 states.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

It’s an uncommon step to cancel federal debts for borrowers who left for-profit universities within an eight-year period prior to their shutdown. ITT Tech lied about its financial condition throughout that time, according to the department, and deceived students into taking on debt they couldn’t repay.

If a student attended a college within 120 days after its closure and was unable to complete their degrees, they are usually eligible for loan forgiveness. The Education Department, however, is extending the deadline for ITT Tech until March 31, 2008.

The agency claims that on that date, ITT Tech leaders revealed a plot to conceal the truth about the company’s finances following the withdrawal of outside funding. According to the government, this caused ITT Tech to shift more costs to students and hindered the corporation from making investments in providing a high-quality education.

ITT Tech was forced to close after the Obama administration imposed a series of fines.

If eligible borrowers do not attend another college within three years of the school’s closure, their loans will be immediately forgiven under the new policy. Those who attended another college but did not graduate may be eligible, but they must request for releases, according to the department.

Borrower activists have been pleading with Biden to support them. This is a condensed version of the information.