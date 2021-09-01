Ann Coulter praises Biden for “keeping the promise” on the Afghan withdrawal that Trump made but then abandoned.

Ann Coulter, a conservative journalist, praised Democratic Vice President Joe Biden for “keeping a promise Trump made, but then abandoned when he got into office” on the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

“Thank you, President Biden, for honoring a promise Trump made but then abandoned when he took office,” Coulter tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

In a follow-up tweet, Coulter stated, “Trump REPEATEDLY demanded that we bring our men home, but only President Biden had the courage to do it.” She then supplied screenshots of “a couple of Trump’s wimpy, B.S. – I mean’masterful’ – tweets,” as she put it.

Thank you, Vice President Biden, for honoring a commitment made by Trump but subsequently broken when he took office. https://t.co/S3LvPn79iZ

August 31, 2021 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter)

Trump has repeatedly asked that we return our troops, but only Vice President Biden has the courage to do so.

Here are some of Trump’s wussy, B.S. – sorry, “masterful” – tweets: pic.twitter.com/4iLD02Pn0G

August 31, 2021 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter)

Trump tweeted three times between October 2019 and October 2020, and she shared three of them. He added the US should “send our men back home” in all three cases.

In Afghanistan, we are functioning like a police force, not the fighting force that we are,” Trump tweeted on May 27, 2020. “It’s time for them to police their own country after 19 years. Bring our men home, but keep a watchful eye on what’s going on and, if necessary, strike with a thunder like never before!”

Trump opposed the US occupation of Afghanistan before and during his 2016 presidential campaign.

He labeled the Afghan occupation “a terrible waste” as early as 2011, adding, “Time to come home!”

“I agree with President Obama on Afghanistan,” he tweeted on January 14, 2013. We should be able to withdraw quickly. Why should we keep wasting our money when we can rebuild the United States?”

During his presidential campaign, he continued to speak out against US army involvement in Afghanistan. The Trump administration then met with Taliban forces in 2020 to set a May 1, 2021 pullout timeline for American soldiers.

Because Trump imposed a deadline for exit. This is a condensed version of the information.