Animal Neglect is being investigated at a pet hotel.

Local officials in Indiana are investigating a pet motel after receiving accusations of animal cruelty from concerned pet owners.

Castleton’s Best Friends Pet Hotel provides boarding, day camp, grooming, and even vet services to animal guests.

Owners have spoken out about their recent experiences with the kennel to local news outlets.

When Alex Pierce arrived to pick up his 6-year-old German Shepherd on Monday, another client informed him that his dog had not been properly cared for.

“‘I just want to let you know that they haven’t looked after your dog in any manner,’ she said. He hasn’t been fed in a long time. He hasn’t been taken for a stroll. They haven’t done anything to help him,’ says the narrator “Pierce revealed the information to the station.

He said he realized something was awry as soon as he saw his dog; his normally 100-pound dog had lost 10% of his body weight during his four-day stay at the kennel. Pierce explained that he had to take him to the vet for dehydration treatment.

Pierce wasn’t the only one who was concerned about their pet’s treatment throughout their stay.

Billy Brown had never left his dog with a kennel before, but had heard excellent things about Best Friends Pet Hotel, according to Fox 59. They even paid a little extra to have their dog, Bella, stay in a suite with a webcam so they could keep an eye on her while they were gone, he added.

“We noticed on the camera multiple times during the four days that the food had been spilled and not picked up for quite some time,” Brown told Fox 59.

They got further concerned on Saturday morning when it appeared that no one had come in to check on Bella at all.

“Her bedding were soiled with feces, and her distress whining was becoming increasingly loud. We hadn’t heard anything like it before “he stated

He and his family cut their trip short after receiving no response to their calls to both the facility and the cooperator, he told the channel.

When they arrived about 3 p.m., they discovered no cars in the parking lot and no one answering the doorbell. He made the decision to phone the cops, who arrived with an. This is a condensed version of the information.