Angelina Jolie claims that the judge in her divorce from Brad Pitt will not allow children to testify.

In a petition on Monday, Jolie, who has sought to have Judge John Ouderkirk removed from the divorce case, stated that he refused to hear material she claims is essential to the children’s safety and well-being before giving a provisional judgement. The materials don’t go into detail on what that evidence might be.

“Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms Jolie a fair trial by unjustly rejecting her evidence relevant to the health, safety, and wellbeing of the children.