Angela Merkel allegedly asked Kamala Harris “What’s Going On” in America, according to Kamala Harris.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel questioned Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris “what’s going on” in terms of authoritarianism and democracy in the United States, according to Harris.

During her speech at a Friday evening campaign gathering for Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, Harris alluded to the exchange.

Harris framed the race between McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin as a choice between ambitious development and “turning back the clock” in her speech.

Harris commended McAuliffe and the state’s Democratic leadership in particular for increasing voting rights, hinting that Youngkin would back Republican efforts to restrict voting rights.

Harris went on to say that she reads a presidential daily briefing (PDB) every day as vice president about “threats to our nation’s security” around the world.

According to the PDB, there is “a serious discourse happening throughout the world about the conflict between democracies and autocracies,” Harris told the audience. People all around the world are looking to the United States’ activities to see if a country can be a robust democracy or if it doesn’t actually function, she said.

“On this, I’ve had direct discussions with leaders from all across the world,” Harris continued. “At the official residence of the vice president, I had conversations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.” Breakfast was served to her. And it was a subject she brought up. “‘What’s going on?’ she effectively asked.” The audience erupted in laughter.

“The American people will always stand for the fundamentals of our democracy,” Harris said she assured Merkel.

“One of the strengths of who we are as a nation is we constantly fight for our beliefs,” Harris continued, “as imperfect as we are, as flawed as we may be.”

Youngkin has been linked to Republican former President Donald Trump by McAuliffe, Harris, and Democratic Vice President Joe Biden. Youngkin has been portrayed by McAuliffe’s campaign as a threat to democracy, reproductive freedom, voting rights, and other social advances achieved by the state’s Democratic governor and Democratic-led legislature.

Politicians such as Marianne Williamson, a former Democratic presidential candidate, have linked the Republican Party under Trump’s control to totalitarianism.

“From voter suppression measures to the Republican Party’s purge of everyone who had even the slightest indication of disloyalty to the last president, the. This is a condensed version of the information.