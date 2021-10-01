Andrew Yang believes Trump could have won the 2020 election without COVID: “It’s difficult to imagine a worse president.”

Andrew Yang’s top priority leading up to the 2020 election was to defeat then-President Donald Trump, but he’s not sure that would have happened if the COVID-19 epidemic hadn’t occurred.

The former Democratic presidential candidate writes in his new book, Forward, that he perceived Trump’s triumph in the 2016 presidential election as a worldwide cry for help, and that people should not disregard his followers. Despite losing to Joe Biden four years later, Trump received 74 million votes, and Yang interpreted Trump’s rise in popularity from 2016 as a warning to Democrats.

Yang stated, “It seemed conceivable that he would have won if it hadn’t been for the coronavirus, which had killed 230,000 Americans by the time of the election.” “For many who had hoped for a rejection of Trump, it was a difficult election.”

Americans overwhelmingly disapproved of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, causing his overall approval rating to plummet to unprecedented lows for a departing president. Yang acknowledged Trump’s role in the pandemic’s handling, writing in Forward that it’s “impossible to imagine a president doing a worse job of guiding the country through the crisis than Trump.”

Yang, on the other hand, did not hold Trump solely responsible for America’s poor epidemic response. He said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was unable to carry out activities for which it “theoretically existed,” but lacked the “actual experience or muscle memory to perform urgently in real time.”

The early weeks of the pandemic were marred by issues with testing, access to personal protective equipment, and a lack of understanding of the virus’s propensity to travel from Europe to the United States. Down late January, Yang zeroed in on the issue of contaminated tests being sent out, just as cases began to emerge across the country.

According to Yang, resolving the testing issue meant losing time during one of the “most significant occasions in American history.” He also mentioned delays and problems identifying people on flights who should be quarantined, as well as the lack of a centralized method to track cases. Arguments that increased financing would have fixed the problem were rebuffed by Yang. This is a condensed version of the information.