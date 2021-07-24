Andrew Taake, a Capitol rioter, was arrested after boasting on the dating app Bumble.

A Texas man was detained Friday after boasting about the day’s events to a match on the dating app Bumble. He stormed the United States Capitol on January 6 and assaulted police officers with pepper spray and what seemed to be a whip.

The FBI was originally told that Andrew Taake, of Houston, was present during the Capitol incident after an anonymous Bumble match posted images of their discussion in January, according to a federal complaint filed Wednesday.

During the exchange, an anonymous Bumble user asked Taake if he was “near all the activity” on January 6, to which he replied that he had been “from the very beginning.”

Taake also stated that he was pepper sprayed by police and that he remained inside the Capitol for at least 30 minutes. He said he was “peacefully standing there” and “the very first person to get sprayed that day” at the Bumble match.

On January 6, an anonymous Bumble user told the FBI that Taake had taken part in the riot by submitting images of their discussion as well as his location.

After receiving that tip, the FBI checked Taake’s flight records and discovered that he had flown from Houston to Washington on January 5. According to court documents, the FBI then discovered publicly available footage and photographs of Taake employing pepper spray against police and later assaulting officers with what seemed to be a metal whip.

Taake was detained in Texas on Friday and charged with criminal assault on a police officer, civil disorder, and obstruction of congressional procedures, among other federal charges. He hasn’t entered a plea yet.

Police have already recognized Taake as the second Capitol rioter via Bumble. A New York man was detained and prosecuted in April after boasting to a friend that he “did storm the capitol” and “made it all the way into Statuary Hall.”

According to Houston Public Media, Taake is the seventh individual from Houston to be detained in connection with the Capitol violence. Five people were killed after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to derail President Joe Biden’s election certification.

