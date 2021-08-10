Andrew Cuomo’s tenure is likely to come to an end with Melissa DeRosa’s resignation.

Melissa DeRosa, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top aide, has resigned, dealing a severe blow to his political survival.

Following a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that concluded he had sexually assaulted 11 women, DeRosa’s departure leaves the embattled governor without one of his most trusted and dedicated strategists as he faces the threat of impeachment and criminal probes.

DeRosa was also accused of leading efforts to retaliate against Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly accuse the governor of sexual harassment, according to the report.

“Serving the people of New York for the past ten years has been the greatest honor of my life,” DeRosa said in a statement originally shared to NY1’s Zack Fink on Sunday.

She didn’t mention Cuomo or give a reason for her departure, other than to say that “the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.” She added, “I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.” In 2017, she was appointed secretary to the governor, making her the state’s most powerful unelected official and the first woman to hold the position. She has been a staunch supporter of Cuomo for years, and she was a regular presence alongside him for his coronavirus briefings in 2020.

Her resignation comes amid widespread calls for Cuomo’s resignation, notably from President Joe Biden, following the release of the state attorney general’s report.

Cuomo’s personal attorney, Rita Glavin, told CNN on Saturday that the governor had no intention of resigning. She labeled the report “shoddy” and “biased,” but DeRosa had concluded that Cuomo had little chance of remaining in office following the report’s release, and she was no longer ready to defend him in public, according to The New York Times, citing a source familiar with Cuomo’s aides’ deliberations.

Some saw her departure as a sign that Cuomo’s time is running out.

