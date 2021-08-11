Andrew Cuomo’s resignation is deemed “necessary and long overdue” by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment charges, prompting U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to speak out.

On Tuesday, the New York Democrat expressed her feelings over Cuomo’s exit from office on Twitter.

“It is often a means for abusers of power to generate compassion from individuals who have ever been [may be]involved in a misunderstanding,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “However, harassers’ deliberate creation of an environment of fear and intimidation is far from a mistake.”

“There is a significant difference between having an awkward meeting and discussing/learning from it and organizing entire networks and organizations to bring in victims, silence coverage, and retaliate against people who report abuse,” she went on to say. “Attempting to obfuscate that line aids the continuation of abuses.”

Cuomo’s departure is “essential and long overdue,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the end of her statement. She also remarked that more work is needed to “correct the ways our institutions were fashioned over years” in order to address the lack of care and transparency revealed by these events.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.