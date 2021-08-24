Andrew Cuomo’s International Emmy for COVID-19 Briefings has been revoked as a result of the AG report.

Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, has had his international Emmy award revoked after a study revealed that he sexually assaulted many women.

Cuomo won the award for his daily briefings on the coronavirus epidemic last year, but the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that it was rescinding it.

“In light of the New York Attorney General’s findings and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, the International Academy stated today that it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award,” the group said in a statement. “His name, as well as any mention of him earning the award, will be removed from future International Academy materials.”

Cuomo resigned as governor on Monday, less than three weeks after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report alleging that he sexually assaulted 11 women, many of whom were current or former state employees.

Cuomo and his senior staff created a “toxic” work atmosphere, according to the investigation. Cuomo has categorically refuted the conclusions of the probe.

In a prerecorded farewell letter, the Democrat maintained his innocence, claiming on Monday that he was the victim of a “political and media stampede.”

Bruce Paisner, the academy’s president and CEO, described Cuomo’s 111 straight briefings as “television productions with characters, plot lines, and success stories” while announcing Cuomo will receive the 2020 Founders Award.

“People all around the world tuned in to see what was happening, and ‘New York tough’ became a symbol of the will to fight back,” Paisner remarked at the time.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.