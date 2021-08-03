Andrew Cuomo’s Complete Reaction to the Damning AG Report: “I Can Finally Share the Truth”

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York refuted the allegations made in a damning sexual harassment report on Tuesday.

According to the study, he sexually harassed at least 11 women and created a hostile work environment, which was revealed by New York Attorney General Letitia James following a months-long independent inquiry.

Cuomo and his senior staff allegedly retaliated against at least one former employee who accused him of inappropriate behavior, according to the attorney general.

Cuomo stated he never touched anyone inappropriately or made sexual advances in a video statement.

The governor stated, “It has been a difficult and terrible period for me and my family, especially while others feed unpleasant things to the press.” “However, because I participated with a review, I am now able to finally reveal the truth.”

Governor Cuomo’s Reaction to the Independent Reviewer’s Report: https://t.co/sgPuPEDXRU

August 3, 2021 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo)

The following is Cuomo’s whole response to the report:

“At the outset, I stated that I would allow the process to develop. I didn’t want anyone to accuse me of interfering. I promised I’d keep my mouth shut, and I’ve done so, making only a few remarks. It’s been a difficult and terrible time for me and my family, especially while others spread false information to the media. But, thanks to a review, I’m finally able to share the truth. My lawyer, a non-political former federal prosecutor, has responded to each charge, and the facts are vastly different from what has been depicted. This document can be found on my website. Please take the time to read the facts and make your own decision if you are interested. First and foremost, I want you to know that I have never made any unwanted sexual approaches or touched anyone inappropriately. I am a 63-year-old woman. I’ve spent my entire adult life in the spotlight. That is not who I am, and it has never been who I am.

“There has been one complaint that has disturbed me the most. Charlotte Bennett, a young woman who worked in my office, complained about this. And it’s critical to me that you comprehend the situation completely. Charlotte was an intern at my office last year. This is a condensed version of the information.