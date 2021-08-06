Andrew Cuomo’s Accusers Described Alleged Assaults With Vomit Emoji, ‘Humiliating’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s accusers have described their interactions with him during which he touched, kissed or hugged them or asked invasive questions as “humiliating,” and one woman used a vomit emoji to express her disgust.

Anna Ruch was the second woman to accuse Cuomo of touching her inappropriately at a wedding in September 2019. Ruch used the emoji at the end of a text message in which she shared photos of the event. She said he touched her back and asked to kiss her, even though she had never met him prior to the event.

“I’m so pissed / I lost the photographers [sic]card but don’t want the photo of us on the wedding photos. Yuck,” Ruch wrote.

Other women gave similar accounts of feeling uncomfortable and humiliated after experiences with Cuomo.

Many of these women who spoke to investigators hired by the New York attorney general’s office were state employees. Others encountered Cuomo in professional settings or at public events.

Unwelcome sexual conduct that makes workers feel humiliated or uncomfortable is barred under New York’s sexual harassment law.

Cuomo has denied that he harassed or inappropriately touched anyone. He has said he did not intend to make anyone feel uncomfortable, saying instead he touched and kissed people to put them at ease and his actions were misunderstood because of generational or cultural differences.

Here, in their own words, is what each woman felt:

State Trooper No. 1

After being promoted to the governor’s protection unit, a state police trooper told investigators Cuomo subjected to her to “flirtatious” and “creepy” behavior.

One time, in an elevator, he traced his finger from her neck to her back. Another time, he asked to kiss her in the driveway outside his Mt. Kisco home, she said.

“I remember just freezing, being—in the back of my head, I’m like, oh, how do I say no politely?” she told investigators.

At an event on Long Island, Cuomo ran his hand across her stomach and hip as she held a door open for him.

“I felt completely violated,” she said. But she also felt like she couldn’t say anything.