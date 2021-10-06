Andrew Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal will be investigated by the New York Ethics Commission.

The internal investigation was approved by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics on Tuesday. Chairman Jose Nieves indicated that the investigation will be conducted by independent lawyers.

Even though the subject didn’t obtain a full commission vote, Cuomo’s book deal proposal was authorized by the ethics staff in the summer of 2020. The book, titled American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, was paid $5.1 million to the former governor.

According to Cuomo’s office, he transferred $1 million of the revenues into a trust for his three children in April. He also gave $500,000 to the United Way of New York, a nonprofit that helps low-income New Yorkers.

Cuomo was granted permission to keep the proceeds from his memoir by an ethics tribunal earlier this month.

After the Times Union revealed that New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a subpoena to the ethics office for all data related to Cuomo’s book deal, the commission voted Tuesday to probe its own approval.

Following a referral from Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, the attorney general initiated a criminal inquiry in April. The investigation will look at whether state resources were improperly exploited for the book’s production, including text editing and promotion, by the former governor and his assistants.

Cuomo stepped down as governor in August, just weeks after James’ report revealed that he sexually assaulted 11 people, including current and former state employees. Cuomo and his senior staff produced a poisonous, hostile work atmosphere, according to the report.

The 63-year-old Democrat vehemently contested the conclusions of the probe and insisted on his innocence. Cuomo has described himself as the “victim of a political and media stampede,” and earlier this month praised an opinion from one of his followers that compared his removal to a “coup d’tat.”

Kathy Hochul has been named governor of New York until the end of Cuomo’s tenure in 2023. Hochul has vowed to weed out corruption in the administration, claiming that her team would never be described as “poison.”

On Monday, Hochul took over as chair of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics. Hochul also named Sharon Stern Gerstman to the panel, replacing James Dering.