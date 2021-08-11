Andrew Cuomo’s 2019 Sexual Harassment Policies, which he signed into law, may have been violated.

Andrew Cuomo still faces criminal investigations in Albany, Manhattan, Nassau, Oswego, and Westchester Counties, despite stepping down as governor of New York today.

Cuomo “engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York State law,” according to the findings of New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation. Cuomo was also accused of engaging in “nonconsensual touching” and making “suggestive and sexual” statements, according to the study.

Cuomo has denied any misconduct and stated in his retirement speech that “the most serious allegations made against me had no credible factual basis in the report.” Nonetheless, his freedom may be jeopardized as a result of the investigations, and the laws he signed into law may play a part in his eventual conviction.

According to the state’s website, the governor signed three pieces of legislation in 2019 that “strengthened protections against discrimination and harassment.” Following the latest developments in the Cuomo case, this website spoke with Sharyn Tejani, director of the National Women’s Law Center TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, and Grant Reeher, director of Syracuse University’s Campbell Public Affairs Institute, to discuss how this legislation may affect both his and the state’s futures.

Protections Against Discrimination and Harassment in the Workplace

Cuomo’s legislative agenda for 2019 began with an update to New York’s Human Rights Law. According to the state’s website, the updated rule assures that employees can seek justice against their perpetrators by removing a previous restriction in the rule that said that harassment had to be “severe or pervasive” in order for violators to be held accountable.

Along with this modification, the decision mandated that all non-disclosure agreements include the opportunity for employees to submit a harassment or discrimination complaint, with the rule affecting “all” New York state companies.

Regarding the “severe and pervasive” criteria, Tejani cites a 2004 case in which a female prison employee claimed a colleague gazed at her breasts, told her he thought she was attractive all the time, and made inappropriate comments. When questioned if he made her nervous, she admitted that he did, yet the comments continued. The court determined that the case was not “severe and widespread.”

In 1999, there were two cases of repeated harassment of. This is a condensed version of the information.