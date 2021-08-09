Andrew Cuomo Should Face Criminal Charges, Says Brittany Commisso—’He Groped Me’

An aide who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her has demanded that he be punished criminally, claiming that he is lying when he claims he has never inappropriately touched a woman.

Cuomo’s government has been in disarray since state Attorney General Letitia James released a scathing 165-page report concluding that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo’s “pattern of inappropriate conduct” began with Brittany Commisso, who was solely identified as Executive Assistant #1 in the study.

Commisso, 32, said she believes she is listed first in the report because of the “magnitude of the wrong conduct that the governor did to me” in an interview with CBS This Morning and the Times-Union of Albany that aired Monday.

WATCH: The assistant who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of molesting her is speaking out for the first time in public.

She stated, “I believe he groped me.” “Not once, but twice, he touched me.”

In 2017, Commisso started as an executive assistant in the governor’s office. She claims the governor touched her for the first time on December 31, 2019, while she was helping him prepare for his forthcoming State of the State speech at the governor’s residence in Albany.

Cuomo allegedly suggested they take a selfie together and then fondled her, according to her. “Then, while shooting the selfie, I felt his hand travel down my back and onto my butt,” she explained.

Cuomo allegedly groped Commisso a second time in the governor’s residence in November of last year, according to Commisso. According to her, he went under her shirt and grabbed her breast over her bra.

Cuomo also allegedly hugged her inappropriately and kissed her on the lips without her consent, according to Commisso.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the report and claims were made for political reasons. In a taped statement, he stated, “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made unwanted sexual approaches.”

Commisso also stated that she had no intention of going public with her charges because she was afraid of repercussions. When she observed Cuomo claim that he had never touched a woman, she changed her mind.