Andrew Cuomo shares an op-ed by a supporter, describing the ousting as a “coup” fueled by Cancel Culture.

Andrew Cuomo is promoting an op-ed in which he describes his removal from the governorship as a “coup.”

David Pikus, a self-described “lifelong Democrat” and Cuomo loyalist, wrote the opinion for Newsday. On his Twitter feed, Cuomo posted a link to the article with the phrase, “This was politics.” “Every step of the way,” says the narrator.

Pikus stated that he’s “appalled by Andrew Cuomo’s political opponents trampled the electorate’s rights and fundamental due process for their own political advantage” in Albany.

“In the long run, the idea that our leaders might be forced out by an insular clique of politicians defying the will of the voters should be terrifying to us all,” Pikus said. “Elections are important.”

Cuomo resigned as governor in August, just three weeks after Attorney General Letitia James released a report alleging that he sexually assaulted 11 women, many of whom were current or former state employees.

Cuomo and his staff produced a “toxic” work atmosphere, according to the 168-page assessment. It also claimed that the governor retaliated against a former staffer who publicly accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Following the release of the study, prominent Democrats called for Cuomo to resign or be removed from office. The former governor was also the subject of an impeachment investigation by state lawmakers.

Cuomo has maintained his innocence in the face of the report’s findings. Cuomo said in his farewell message that he was the victim of a “political and media stampede” and that he was retiring so that the government could focus on its mission.

“The ‘cancel culture’ mentality substituted governmental process and justice, all politically orchestrated,” Pikus said in his opinion.

He wrote, “As Democrats, we support the freedom of sexual harassment victims to speak up.” “However, vital constitutional rights established to safeguard all citizens, individually and collectively, against the seizure of political power from a legally elected leader should not be sacrificed.”

Pikus also slammed the attorney general’s report, calling it a “mere rehash” of Cuomo’s claims with little supporting evidence.

