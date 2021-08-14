Andrew Cuomo said he would have won an impeachment trial if he hadn’t done the “right thing” for the state of New York.

Andrew Cuomo has stated that he would have won any impeachment proceedings coming from sexual harassment claims he faced if he had not resigned as governor of New York in order to avoid causing a statewide uproar.

Cuomo said he “done the right thing for the state” by standing aside in his first interview since announcing his retirement on Tuesday, following a report by state Attorney General Letitia James alleging he sexually harassed at least 11 former and current female employees.

He told New York magazine, “I’m not going to drag the state through the muck, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and make the State Legislature and the state government seem like a ship of idiots.”

“Everything I’ve done in my life has been for the exact opposite,” he remarked. “I’m not going to be a martyr,” she adds. It’s just that I saw the possibilities, A and B.”

After Democratic backers fled him in droves in the wake of the report detailing his presiding over a culture of bullying and a terrible work environment for women, he chose to resign.

Cuomo has denied sexually harassing anyone, but he has admitted that some of his statements have made women uncomfortable, and he has apologized for it.

Cuomo had allegedly sought an agreement with New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie that would allow him to finish his third term until 2023 if he did not seek re-election and the legislature did not impeach him, according to the magazine.

Cuomo’s ambitions to “leave more graciously” were dashed when Heastie ridiculed the notion during a press conference, according to a source close to the governor.

Meanwhile, Heastie stated that after Cuomo’s retirement takes effect on August 25, the New York State Assembly’s impeachment probe will be suspended.

Lindsey Boylan, a former staffer to the governor who was one of the women who submitted sexual harassment charges, called the decision “an unjust cop out” on Twitter.

The judicial committee informed the assembly that an elected official who is no longer in office cannot be impeached and removed under the state constitution.

Cuomo may still run for office, including governor, because he avoided impeachment and removal, according to CNBC, and has re-election campaign coffers of more than $18 million from the first half of 2021.

When questioned about it. This is a condensed version of the information.