Andrew Cuomo is urging New York businesses to make vaccinations a requirement in order to avoid a “worst-case scenario.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has asked companies to only serve persons who have been vaccinated in order to avoid a “worst case scenario” in which a mutation of the new coronavirus evades vaccines.

Nearly 60% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 70% having received at least one dose. While Cuomo praised the state’s ability to get people vaccinated, he warned that the Delta variant’s greater transmissibility might result in millions of new infections and a recurrence of the outbreak from last year.

“Worst case scenario, a significant number of unvaccinated people become ill, and, even worse, the Delta form mutates into a vaccine-resistant virus, and we’re back to square one,” Cuomo said on Monday. “Everyone must be vaccinated again, and a vaccine for this new mutation must be developed.”

The governor admitted that it’s hard to determine how severe the epidemic will be. He did say, though, that if 75 percent of the state’s unvaccinated population falls sick, COVID cases may reach 5.37 million.

Cuomo emphasized the importance of incentivizing hesitant New Yorkers to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, and endorsed the Biden Administration’s offer of $100 to everybody who gets inoculated. He also requested that private firms adopt a vaccine-only admissions policy.

The governor noted that businesses may be concerned that refusing to serve persons who have not been vaccinated could harm their bottom line. However, he rejected this, saying the change in clients was in the business’s “greatest interest.” Cuomo further mentioned that vaccinated-only audiences have sold out gigs at Radio City Music Hall, and that vaccinated-only stands have dominated sporting events.

Cuomo also urged hospitals, schools, and nursing facilities to demand COVID-19 vaccinations for their personnel. The COVID-19 vaccine is already required for several hospitals, and state personnel in New York are required to get vaccinated as well.

On Monday, he stated that all MTA and Port Authority employees, who work in both New York and New Jersey, either be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. Cuomo stated that there may be additional immunization and testing sites when the program begins on Labor Day. This is a condensed version of the information.