Andrew Cuomo is ‘concerned’ about the impartiality of lawyers investigating allegations of sexual harassment.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo questioned the neutrality of the reviewers appointed by state Attorney General Letitia James to look into the sexual harassment allegations, saying he had “concerns about their independence.”

The investigations will be led by Joon Kim, a former acting US attorney for Manhattan, and Anne Clark, a discrimination lawyer. They’ve spent months speaking with women who believe Cuomo touched them improperly or made sexual remarks to them. He even touched one woman’s breasts, she claimed.

He believes he will be found not guilty of sexual harassment charges in the end.

“Let’s go through some history. Cuomo told reporters during a press conference at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, “Go to Google.” “Look up independent investigators on the internet.”

He didn’t go into detail, but his remarks seemed to allude to Kim’s job as a top federal prosecutor. In that capacity, Kim assisted in the direction of an anti-corruption probe that resulted in the imprisonment of Joseph Percoco, one of Cuomo’s senior aides and personal friends. Percoco was found guilty of collecting more than $300,000 in bribes from businesses seeking to influence Cuomo’s administration.

During the investigation into corruption in Cuomo’s “Buffalo Billion” economic development program, Kim was a key role in the US attorney’s office. The former head of the State University of New York’s Polytechnic Institute, a Cuomo loyalist, was found guilty.

Last week, Charles Lavine, the chair of the New York Assembly’s justice committee, wrote Cuomo a letter urging him not to disparage the investigators, saying it could send a “chilling signal to any potential witnesses.”

Cuomo was supposed to meet with James’ investigators two weekends ago, according to reports. Rich Azzopardi, his spokesperson, has refused to acknowledge whether or not the meeting actually place.

Cuomo, who has rejected charges that he touched female aides and other people improperly, said he is “ready” for New Yorkers to learn the truth about what happened.

“And I think they’re going to be startled, stunned when they hear the true facts of what happened and how the matter was handled,” he said.

Separately, a team of lawyers working for the state Assembly is looking into whether Cuomo can be impeached. James' report is expected to have a significant impact on the.