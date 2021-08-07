Andrew Cuomo has no friends, according to Bill Maher, and the Democrats are dumping him like he’s gluten.

Following the New York attorney general’s report on sexual harassment charges against the governor, television personality Bill Maher mocked Cuomo, saying Democrats are “dropping him like he’s made of gluten.”

During his HBO show Real Time With Bill Maher’s monologue, Maher claimed of Cuomo, “He has no friends.” “Biden urged him to step down. Nancy Pelosi demanded that he quit. Yes, Chuck Schumer demanded that he resign.”

He joked that former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner “asked for a double date” because “everyone is heaping on.”

Maher expressed sympathy for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s brother, CNN personality Chris Cuomo.

“He’s on CNN,” says the narrator. He has to deliver the news. “I mean, it’s difficult,” Maher added.

“They say things aren’t looking good at the governor’s mansion in New York. Cuomo is so frantic that he’s been yelling all day in the house, ‘I bet if I looked like Gavin Newsom, they would have enjoyed it,’ he claimed, referring to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Cuomo’s office was contacted for comment, but as of publication, no response had been received.

Following a months-long investigation, Cuomo, a Democrat, has come under pressure after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report on Tuesday concluding that the governor sexually harassed multiple women, violating federal and state laws. On February 28, Cuomo ordered an investigation after three women accused him of inappropriate behavior.

In a series of tweets last December, Lindsey Boylan, a former Cuomo aide, was the first to accuse him of sexual harassment. Since then, at least eight more women have publicly accused the governor of sexual harassment.

“Specifically, the investigation discovered that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive sexually suggestive comments, all of which contributed to a hostile work environment for women,” James said.

Cuomo responded to the claims when the study was released, stating that the facts were being misrepresented.

“I’m all too familiar with the effects of sexual assault trauma and the harm it can do. This is a condensed version of the information.