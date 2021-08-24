Andrew Cuomo has granted clemency to a number of people. As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo departs, here is the complete list.

Andrew Cuomo granted mercy to six people in his closing moments as governor of New York, including a radical who was involved in the deadly 1981 Brink’s truck robbery.

In his final hours in office, Cuomo, who was accused of sexual misconduct and departed office at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, gave out four sentence commutations for convicted murderers and one pardon for a man who admitted fabricating company documents.

Cuomo also referred 76-year-old David Gilbert, a member of the Weather Underground militant group, to the parole board. Gilbert was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder and four counts of first-degree robbery for his role in the $1.6 million Brink’s armored car robbery, which killed Nyack police officers Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly Brown, as well as Brink’s guard Peter Paige.

In a statement, Cuomo said, “These clemencies demonstrate the power of redemption, urge people who have made mistakes to engage in real rehabilitation, and remind New Yorkers that we can work toward a brighter future.” “I appreciate the devotion and service to justice of all the volunteer attorneys who represent clemency applicants.”

The 76-year-old has served 40 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence for his role as an unarmed getaway driver in the 1981 heist.

Despite not being personally responsible for any of the robbery’s fatalities, Gilbert, the father of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, was convicted of second-degree murder.

Gilbert has made “substantial contributions to AIDS education and prevention initiatives” while in jail, according to Cuomo, as well as serving as a student tutor, law library clerk, paralegal assistant, teacher’s aide, and assistance for numerous other facility programs.

Boudin, who has long pushed for his father’s release, remarked in a tweet following the announcement, “My heart is exploding.” My father, who has spent nearly my entire life in jail, was given pardon on the eve of the birth of my first child.

“Despite the fact that he had no intention of causing harm, his crime wreaked havoc on many families. My heart hurts for the families who will never be reunited with their loved ones.”

