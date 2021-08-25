Andrew Cuomo Grants Clemency to Getaway Driver, Fury of Slain Brink’s Guard’s Son

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was condemned by the son of a Brink’s guard who was one of three victims in a 1981 robbery for giving the option of a parole hearing for one of the guys involved in the crime just hours before he left office.

Cuomo granted clemency to six people on his penultimate day as governor before stepping down amid a slew of sexual harassment complaints, including David Gilbert, 76, a former member of the violent left-wing Weather Underground group.

Gilbert was an unarmed getaway driver in the robbery that resulted in the deaths of Brink’s guard Peter Paige and Nyack police officers Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Waverly Brown in a firefight.

Gilbert was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder and four counts of first-degree murder for his role in the crime and spent 40 years of a 75-year sentence.

Gilbert’s “substantial contributions” to AIDS education and prevention initiatives while incarcerated, as well as his work as a student tutor, law library clerk, and paralegal assistant, were mentioned by Cuomo in a statement.

Michael Paige, the son of the Brink’s guard who was killed in the $1.6 million theft, told Pix 11 that Cuomo’s decision to grant Gilbert pardon made him sick.

Michael Paige remarked, “I still don’t understand why the governor commuted the sentence of a domestic terrorist who was responsible for the murders of two police officers and a Brink’s guard.”

He said, “You can’t say, ‘Oh, he was only a driver!” “These people had a well-thought-out strategy. They had machine gunners on the job.”

Cuomo has commuted a sentence for someone involved in the Brink’s robbery on several occasions.

In 2016, he awarded Judith Clark mercy, allowing her to appear before the parole board after being sentenced to 75 years to life in prison. Another getaway driver, Clark, was eventually released in 2019.

Kathy Boudin, who was also convicted in the incident and received a 20-year term as part of a plea deal, was released in 2003. Boudin and Gilbert’s son, Chesa Boudin, was elected San Francisco’s district attorney in 2019 after campaigning for his parents’ release for years.

Gilbert, like the other Brink’s robbers, has been fired by Michael Paige. This is a condensed version of the information.