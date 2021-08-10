Andrew Cuomo continues to lead AOC and Letitia James in polls for 2022.

Despite the recent investigation by Fresh York Attorney General Letitia James, which showed that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually assaulted 11 women, new polling shows that Cuomo is still on track to win the 2022 governor’s race, beating out prominent competitors like James and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

According to a recent poll released last week by Slingshot Strategies, a majority of Democratic voters would still vote for Cuomo if he ran for a third term.

According to a poll of 600 probable New York state voters, 26% of Democrats stated they would vote for Cuomo in the primary. A total of 9% stated they would vote for James, while 8% said they would vote for Ocasio-Cortez. Another 19 percent indicated they couldn’t decide who to vote for.

Despite the fact that only around a quarter of voters would vote for Cuomo, the governor is still well loved by more than half of voters, according to the poll.

Despite the new study and a number of other controversies that Cuomo has encountered over the last year, over 60% of voters said they have a favorable opinion of him, and 72% said they approve of his job performance.

Cuomo has been chastised for his handling of the coronavirus, in addition to the multiple charges of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo was criticized after it was discovered that his administration under-reported—which he called a “void” in reporting full statistics—the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state’s nursing homes, and that the governor was set to make over $5 million from a book deal about his COVID-19 response efforts.

While the majority of Democratic voters appear to support Cuomo’s job as governor, New Yorkers are split on whether he should be impeached.

Cuomo was re-elected governor by 46 percent of those polled on August 6 and 7, while 40 percent felt he should be removed from office.

The State Assembly’s judiciary committee gathered on Monday to start working on impeachment proceedings to remove Cuomo from office. Cuomo will be removed from office while the impeachment trial is ongoing if he is accused by the Assembly. If. This is a condensed version of the information.