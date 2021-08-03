Andrew Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed multiple women, according to the New York Attorney General: Examine the Report

According to a report released Tuesday by state Attorney General Letitia James, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

According to the report, the governor retaliated against a former employee who publicly complained about his behavior.

Cuomo was determined to have “sexually harassed many women, and in doing so, violated federal and state law,” according to James, who spoke at a press conference Tuesday morning.

You may read the complete 165-page study here. It comprises 179 witness interviews as well as a study of tens of thousands of documents. It contains allegations of sexual harassment against his own employees, as well as other state employees, including a state trooper, and members of the public.

Cuomo’s sexual harassment investigation began in March after the state’s executive chamber authorized the attorney general’s request to look into the complaints.

Her findings, according to James, depict a “very unsettling, yet obvious” picture.

Cuomo’s office, she added, is “a poisonous workplace” for many of his staff.

Cuomo has denied charges of sexual harassment on several occasions, and he has resisted calls for his resignation, despite calls from Democratic leaders.

In March, the governor stated, “I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone.”