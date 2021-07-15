Andrew Brown Jr.’s family has filed a $30 million lawsuit against deputies involved in the North Carolina shooting.

Andrew Brown Jr.’s family filed a $30 million civil rights lawsuit for his killing on Wednesday. Brown was an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina. The suit, filed in federal court in eastern North Carolina, says he died as a result of the cops’ “intentional and reckless disregard for his life,” according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, Brown died on April 21 as Pasquotank County Sheriff’s detectives were pursuing drug-related warrants at his residence. Deputies encircled Brown’s BMW as he drove forward, so he backed up and proceeded forward.

The deputies then fired multiple gun shots at the automobile, killing Brown with a bullet to the back of the skull, according to the Associated Press.

According to the lawsuit, “all individual defendants did so with stunning and intentional indifference to Brown’s rights and with knowing knowledge that it may cause Brown significant bodily harm or death.”

The case is the most recent in a series of federal civil rights lawsuits filed in the aftermath of high-profile police shootings of Black and brown people. Many have resulted in settlements that include money but do not include admissions of guilt. Some of them end up in court, where a jury can award huge settlements that are later reduced on appeal.

In March, the family of George Floyd, who was slain in police custody in Minneapolis last year, reached a $27 million settlement. Breonna Taylor’s family was awarded $12 million by the city of Louisville, Kentucky, in September, in exchange for police reform.

Brown’s paternal aunt, Lillie Brown Clark, who is also the administrator of his estate, filed the action in North Carolina. The 42-year-old was the father of seven children, according to the lawsuit.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten II of Pasquotank County and many deputies are among the defendants. Wooten’s office did not respond to an email requesting comment right away.

Brown’s attorneys have stated repeatedly that he was attempting to flee and posed no threat to the deputies who approached his vehicle. Authorities said he was using his car as a “deadly weapon,” leading deputies to conclude lethal force was warranted.

The deputies were cleared by District Attorney Andrew Womble. This is a condensed version of the information.