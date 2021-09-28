Ana Navarro Responds to Trump Jr.’s Obesity Remark in a Word War.

Ana Navarro called Donald Trump’s “butt” “the size of a studio apartment” as she chastised the former president’s eldest son for a remark about her weight.

After Navarro and co-host Sunny Hostin tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday’s edition of The View, Trump Jr. tweeted that it was “time for a national discourse” about the hazards of COVID-19 and obesity.

A planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was postponed when the pair were instructed to leave the set live on TV.

“Given the Ana Navarro news, I believe it’s time for a national dialogue about the hazards of Covid-19 & obesity,” Trump Jr. tweeted on Friday, accompanied with a clip of Harris’ Joy Behar interview.

Behar told viewers on Monday’s episode of The View that both Navarro and Hostin’s test results were false positives and that there had been “some sort of mistake.” Brian Teta, the show’s executive producer, apologized to Navarro and Hostin for the fake positive findings being made public.

Navarro also took a moment during the broadcast to respond to Trump Jr.’s remark.

“First and foremost, I understand that you have to draw attention to yourself when you are a moron with no ability, talent, or big accomplishments living off your father’s reputation, name, and fortune,” Navarro stated.

“But, baby, you could have had that chat about COVID and obesity last October when your elderly, obese father had it.”

"So it is a reasonable subject to have, and thankfully for you, you have someone in your family with whom you can discuss it… Imagine having a parent whose butt is the size of a New Jersey studio apartment, and you've got the."