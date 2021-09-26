Ana Navarro Responds to Donald Trump Jr.’s Obesity Scandal: ‘Dad is a Phone Call Away.’

Ana Navarro has responded to Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet on The View co-host Ana Navarro’s positive COVID-19 test result, in which he made a remark about fat.

After Navarro and co-host Sunny Hostin, who are both properly vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 just seconds before the vice president scheduled to join them on set, Kamala Harris’ live interview on The View was delayed on Friday.

Later, Harris was interviewed via videoconference from a different room in the ABC studio. She told Joy Behar, “Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they are well.” “But it also speaks to the fact that they are vaccinated, and vaccines make all the difference because we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse if they weren’t.”

Thank you for your care, @DonaldJTrumpJr.

COVID isn’t something I have.

Fortunately for you, your father is only a phone call away if you want to talk about the impact of obesity on people with COVID…

If he returns your calls, that is.

Alternatively, you might simply ask your sister to contact him on your behalf. https://t.co/1v6GISIt5B

September 25, 2021 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro)

Later on Friday, Trump Jr. tweeted a clip of Harris’ remarks, writing, “Given the Ana Navarro news, I believe it’s time for a national dialogue about the hazards of Covid-19 & obesity.”

Navarro said she was “feeling well” on Saturday and hoped Friday’s test result was “simply an unfortunate, very public false positive.” “Please be vaccinated and stay safe, folks,” she said, “so we can finally fight this awful thing.”

She later confirmed that she had received a third PCR test result that was negative.

Then she went after Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, adding that if he was concerned about the impact of obesity on persons with the COVID-19, he should talk to his father.

Given the recent news of Ana Navarro, I believe it is past time for a national discussion regarding the dangers of Covid-19 and obesity. https://t.co/e3vdsBvOOc

September 24, 2021 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr)

“Thank you for your care, @DonaldJTrumpJr. She wrote, “I don’t have COVID.”

“Fortunately for you, if you want to talk about the impact of obesity on people with COVID, you can do so with your. This is a condensed version of the information.