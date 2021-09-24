An upsetting email sent to black student organizations at the university has sparked outrage.

On the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus, a shocking and racist email was sent out to members of numerous Black organizations, causing uproar among students. University administrators issued a statement yesterday criticizing the rise in anti-Black incidents.

“Today, I write to you in reaction to an uptick in anti-Black racist acts on our campus, all of which are directed at African American and Black students.” Vice Chancellor Nefertiti Walker issued a statement. “First, an anti-Black racist email was issued to a number of Black student organizations. The emails’ content is filthy, openly racist, and viciously offensive.”

The email in question was signed by “The UMass Coalition for a Better Society” and addressed to “Black Students of our Campus.” To avoid being “victimized by the expected screams of ‘racism’ and not being ‘inclusive,'” the email begins by indicating that it was written from a non-student account.

From September 8 to September 17, the email was purportedly sent out in various waves. After their initial interest meeting, students in the National Society of Black Engineers received the first email.

The email goes on to include extremely racist views such as sterilization and the removal of gonads to erase DNA, among other racist epithets.

Walker announced in a statement that the university had initiated a multi-unit collaborative investigation into the racist occurrences. The university is also working with the University of Massachusetts Police Department and UMass IT to identify the sender of the racist email, according to the statement.

Many students are outraged by the spike in racial incidents on campus, and many are using social media to raise awareness of the issue. Zach Steward, a junior at UMass Amherst studying African American Studies and Legal Studies, believes the university is unconcerned about the safety of minority students.

“To be honest, I don’t believe the university is doing enough. “I don’t believe they care enough because if they did, they would have informed us as soon as it happened,” Steward told This website. “They would have made certain that students felt safe and secure, but clearly they do not, and clearly the university never learnt from what happened in 2018.”

