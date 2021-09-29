An orange lobster that is one in 30 million is rescued from a restaurant tank.

After the kitchen staff’s curiosity about the unusually colored crab prompted them to contact an aquarium, an orange lobster was saved from becoming someone’s supper at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“One in particular struck our eye,” Carl Murray, Executive Chef at Nobu, told 12 News, a local NBC affiliate. “I said, ‘Hey, for the interest of curiosity, let’s contact the aquarium here and see what we’ve got.’”

The lobster appeared at the restaurant over the summer, and workers contacted the OdySea Aquarium after realizing how rare it is, according to the news source.

“Its kitchen staff immediately identified its one-in-30 million uniqueness, prompting a call to the OdySea Aquarium, where it was later donated,” the OdySea Aquarium said in a press release.

Orange lobsters have a harder time surviving in the outdoors than they do in an aquarium because of their brilliant coloration. Unlike lobsters with a browner and muddier hue, the pumpkin-colored lobster is more conspicuous to prospective predators, according to the OdySea Aquarium.

According to Murray, the restaurant serves roughly 100 lobsters per week, and the orange lobster was almost boiled for a customer’s supper.

“Finding a lobster this color in the wild is a one in 30 million probability, so we are really fortunate to have one in our aquarium,” said OdySea Aquarium Director of Animal Care Dave Peranteau. “We appreciate Nobu’s recognition of the lobster’s importance and coming out to us about this amazing ambassador for the species.”

The animal care team at the aquarium is currently preparing the lobster’s ideal habitat. Lobsters can live for 100 years and grow to be more than three feet long and weigh more than 40 pounds, according to aquarium experts.

The orange lobster isn’t the only one with a unique color scheme. Most lobsters are a greenish-brown tint, according to the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute. Lobsters can, however, be blue, yellow, white, or a combination of colors. Except for the white lobsters, all of the lobsters will become red when cooked.

