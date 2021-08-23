An op-ed in a British newspaper describes the situation as “exhausted.” Joe Biden is ‘too old’ to be President of the United States.

Joe Biden has been attacked in an op-ed in one of Britain’s leading newspapers, with the 78-year-old president being described as “exhausted” and “too old” for the role.

Biden has been hammered by the media for the United States’ exit from Afghanistan and the tragic scenes at Kabul Airport, but few have focused on his age.

Tim Stanley, a conservative columnist for the Daily Telegraph, took aim at the president over his management of the US troop pullout from Afghanistan, claiming Obama lacked the “necessary acumen” to be commander-in-chief.

The essay, which was published on Monday, reiterated various Republican attacks.

“Biden is too old to be president,” the piece stated, “which isn’t to suggest that an old person can’t lead.” Biden is the oldest person to take the presidential oath of office.

“Donald Trump is only three years younger than Pope Francis, who is six years older than Moses, who died at the age of 120. Rather, Biden has just expended his once-impressive talent and vitality, and his attempts to act like a spring chicken have devolved into a farce. Because of this man, people are dying,” Stanley remarked.

Stanley chastised Biden’s leadership during the departure from Afghanistan, questioning why the president refused to accept a conditional withdrawal and why Bagram Air Base was abandoned.

The columnist, who has been a vocal critic of Biden, also contributes opinion pieces to CNN, which has been vocal in its criticism of Biden recently.

Stanley campaigned for parliament in the United Kingdom in 2005 as a member of the center-left Labour Party, but converted to the Conservatives in 2017.

Biden has justified the choice to withdraw and the evacuation of Kabul on numerous occasions. On Friday, Biden asserted that the US-led operation had achieved “substantial progress,” citing the evacuation of 5,700 Americans, Afghans, and others by almost 6,000 American troops on Thursday.

At the White House, Biden declared, “Any American who wants to return home, we will get you home.”

However, Stanley’s piece accused Biden of “hiding away in Camp David” at the onset of the crisis, pointing out that Biden did not have a formal press conference until three months after taking office, implying that advisers were shielding him from the press.

According to Stanley, the media may have “hated” Trump since he tweeted all of his thoughts from 4 a.m. onwards. This is a condensed version of the information.