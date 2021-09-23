An investigation has been launched after a video shows a teacher using a racial slur in class.

A South Carolina school has opened an investigation into a viral video that shows a teacher using the N-word in class.

The Berkeley County School District confirmed that they are aware of a video on TikTok that shows a female teacher at Cane Bay High School off camera using the racist slur while discussing words and objects that are “rooted in racism.”

Last week, user olivia2005nicole2 uploaded the video to TikTok, where it has now been seen over 450,000 times.

“That is a teacher who I have seen every morning for almost three years and who I love, love, adore,” she remarked.

“I’m exhausted. I’m exhausted. Because a white woman called me that word, I had to resign my work. That word has a negative connotation. I don’t see how a professional, an educator, would speak that slur in a room where you know there are Black people present, or even just pupils in general.

“This was a bad idea. You work as a teacher. She paused before saying it, indicating that she meant it.”

A group of kids demonstrated at the school this week, demanding that the teacher, Sara McClellan, be dismissed as a result of the event.

Former South Carolina congressional candidate Pastor Thomas Dixon shared videos of the student protest on social media.

“What are my personal thoughts on the subject? ‘We won’t retire until she’s fired!’ I agree with the students. On the Low End, we say, ‘She should have never fixed her face to utter it…’ Dixon commented on Facebook, “PERIOD.”

The Charlotte Observer stated that Stand as One and the South Carolina Black Activist Coalition will conduct a press conference at the school on Thursday at 9 a.m. to demand the “immediate removal of the teacher.”

More than 1,000 people have signed a Change.org petition demanding for McClellan’s dismissal.

“The district and school administration are aware of the TikTok video that captured a piece of a classroom conversation regarding words and items rooted in racism,” stated Katie Tanner, a Berkeley County School District spokesperson, via WCSC.

“The teacher did say something that was a racial insult, which the teacher acknowledged. This is a condensed version of the information.