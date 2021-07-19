An Illinois man accidentally shoots a visitor in the head at his apartment, according to police.

After St. Charles Police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Tyler Road at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, Jacob W. Krueger, 22, is facing a variety of charges.

According to CBS, authorities arrived at the site to find a 20-year-old man victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Krueger, who was the one who dialed 911, was holding a 9-millimeter handgun when it inadvertently discharged and hit the other man, who was from Geneva, according to the investigation.

The sufferer was transferred to Geneva’s Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he is still in critical condition.

The shooting was determined to be unintentional by police.

Several other guns and drugs were seized during a search of Krueger’s residence by detectives.

Krueger was arrested and charged with felony armed violence, felony reckless conduct with the intent to cause great bodily harm, felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver more than 30 grams of marijuana but less than 500 grams, and felony possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana but less than 500 grams.

For more information, the St. Charles Police Department has been contacted.

One person was killed and three people were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in St. Charles in June.

Following a shooting in the parking lot of Trilogy Nightclub about 2 a.m. on June 27, Michael D.V. Carwell, 22, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, and three counts of aggravated violence with a handgun.

Khalief McCallister was killed in the incident, and three others were injured.

In the aftermath of the shooting, St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek stated she enforced an emergency closure of the Trilogy nightclub and suspended their liquor license.

“Please be assured that the Trilogy applicants were verified using the same established process that we use for all liquor license applications,” Vitek added.

“We conducted extensive background checks, spoke with the owner and partner, and they testified in front of the Liquor Control Commission and the City Council. We can also claim that there were no previous incidences that could have served as a foreshadowing of the events that occurred.”

