An explosion at a Louisiana chemical plant has injured six people.

Six workers were hurt in an explosion at a chemical facility in Louisiana and were brought to the hospital.

According to company spokesman Joe Andreport, the incident happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit in Sulphur.

The unit, according to Andreport, was receiving repair at the time. He stated that the six people hurt were contract workers, and that all other personnel had been accounted for.

After the explosion, a video shared on Facebook late Monday night appeared to show plumes of smoke drifting into the sky.

Shawn Carter, the video’s director, told this website that one of the six people harmed had extensive burns covering half of their body.

Several people said they had felt the impact of an explosion from their houses after watching Carter’s video. Tina Wing remarked, “I heard and felt the explosion in Sulphur.”

“It shook my entire house,” says the narrator. MeLicia Hines said, “I was afraid.”

Westlake Chemical and the Sulphur Fire Department have been contacted for comment.