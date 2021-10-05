An ex-NBA player has been arrested on suspicion of falsifying COVID test results in order to avoid quarantine.

Lazar Hayward Jr., a former NBA basketball player, and his travel companion, Raven Randle, were arrested after flying from Los Angeles to Hawaii last week. The two have been accused of fabricating COVID-19 test results in order to escape the state’s statutory ten-day quarantine period for guests who have not been vaccinated or tested.

The episode occurred shortly after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Hawaii throughout the summer, as the state attempted to suppress the highly contagious Delta variety. In an August statement, Hawaii’s governor, David Ige, stated, “We strongly advise travelers that now is not the ideal time to travel, and they should postpone their travels till the end of October.”

“Our hospitals are at capacity, and our intensive care units are overflowing,” he remarked. “It is not a good time to visit Hawaii right now.”

Rather of prohibiting visitors entirely, the state needs confirmation of vaccination or a negative result from a COVID-19 test done within 72 hours of their arrival in Hawaii. Otherwise, the visitor will be subjected to a ten-day self-quarantine.

Hayward, 34, and Randle, 33, allegedly flew into Kauai’s Lihue Airport after allegedly uploading falsified negative COVID-19 test results to the state’s Safe Travels site, according to Hawaii News Now.

The police intervened once the app highlighted their documents, and the two were arrested. Hayward and Randle were then released awaiting further inquiry, driven back to Lihue Airport, and flown back to the United States.

According to a statement issued on Facebook by the Kauai Police Department, “These arrests reflect the continued work between the Attorney General’s detectives, other State officials, and County law enforcement to keep Hawaii safe.”

“We also want to express our gratitude to the great majority of our visitors and residents who appreciate and adhere to the safety standards in place when visiting Hawai’i,” he added.

According to reports, the state’s Attorney General has opened an investigation into the incident.

Hayward was selected 30th overall in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. During his collegiate days at Marquette, he was teammates with NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Hayward was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunders for parts of three seasons between 2010 and 2013.

