An ex-firefighter goes on a racist rant at Walmart employees, yelling “9/11” and “Learn English.”

A man claiming to be a retired firefighter was caught on camera in Nebraska making racist comments to a Walmart employee, asking her to “learn English” and raving about 9/11.

The incident was caught on camera by a shopper who goes by the handle @KaySmiles78 on TikTok. As he angrily attacked workers and customers, the irate guy cited the constitution and religion.

As the man is mid-sentence, conversing on the phone at the cashier’s desk, a clip recorded by Kay on TikTok begins. “Part 1 cornered Walmart employee yelling at her for not being American & not speaking English,” she captioned it. Yes, I got in the middle of them and became involved.”

Kay confronts the man about his words in the first of her three clips, which may be seen here, adding, “You’re demeaning her.”

Off camera, another woman tells him to go, but he keeps going, stating, “When you’re in America, you better learn our language.” “It’s called the First Amendment Ma’am,” he continues, seemingly in an attempt to defend his outburst. “Would you go to church, would you?” he says to the two women. You’re in desperate need of prayer.”

“You’re a terribly racist man,” Kay tells him. While getting closer to her, he warns her to “move away from me.”

When asked why he made the comments, he said, “Because they murdered 343 of my fellow firefighters.” That is the reason. The 11th of September, 2001. That is the reason.” “Learn English, it’s America,” he exclaims, apparently scared. It’s neither Spain nor Mexico.”

People in the background are asking that the cops be contacted, but the man appears to believe Kay is the problem. He explains, “I have a purchase to make and this lady is verbally accosting me.”

“I am a retired Los Angeles fireman/peace officer,” he states. “I’m a lot older than both of you, combined,” the man adds, implying that the women should respect their elders.

The man then takes out his phone and tells Kay to “be quiet,” alleging that he is filming.

“You should be frightened. People die when someone does not speak English and we are unable to communicate in Los Angeles,” he continues.

