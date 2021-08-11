An ex-councilman who was supposed to have the COVID vaccine died after contracting the virus for the second time.

After contracting COVID-19 for the second time, Rev. Sammy Moon, a former councilman and important role in the Balch Springs, Texas, community, died on Saturday.

Moon, 53, was set to receive his first immunization shot on Monday, according to Fox 4.

COVID-19 was initially detected in January, and then again on July 14. His second and final fight with the virus, according to reports, was the more virulent Delta form, which is causing a surge in cases across the United States.

Moon’s wife, Linda, stated on July 20 that “he could not actually breathe.” She immediately sent him to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Sunnyvale, Texas, where he was treated until his death.

Linda told Fox 4 after her husband’s death, “One thing that stuck out when you met Sammy Moon was that he loved God.”

Moon’s son, Sean Matthews, remarked, “COVID may have taken his flesh, but it didn’t steal his spirit.” “His spirit is with God, and one day I shall see him again.”

People who have had COVID-19 before should still get vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccines, according to specialists, continue to provide considerable protection after several months, whereas surviving the infection is thought to provide only temporary and limited protection. This is seen in cases where infections recur, such as Moon’s.

The CDC’s Frequently Asked Questions website says, “Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you have had COVID-19.” “That’s because scientists aren’t sure how long you’ll be safe from becoming sick after recovering from COVID-19. Even after you have recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—though unlikely—that you will become infected with the COVID-19 virus again.”

“Whether it’s a vaccine or not, if you’re afraid of it, you should think twice about not getting it because, believe me, it tore our family apart,” Linda added.

According to the CDC’s tracker, Texas had the second-highest number of new cases in the United States for the previous week, with 88,310. Only Florida, with almost 157,000 new cases in the previous week, has been named the hub of the current COVID-19 revival.

While areas like Texas and California have seen a significant increase in new cases, this is mostly attributable to. This is a condensed version of the information.