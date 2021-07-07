An ex-cop was sentenced to ten years in prison for forcing teenagers to strip during a traffic stop.

For coercing two adolescents to undress during a traffic stop in August 2016, a former Florida police officer was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Michael Martinez is a former Miccosukee Police Department officer who worked for the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians in Florida. Martinez pulled over two teenagers, Remy Riley and her former boyfriend Kyle Shoulta, in Everglades City during a routine traffic stop for running a stop sign. At the time, the teenagers were travelling from Tampa to Fort Lauderdale.

Martinez informed both teenagers that if they didn’t follow him to an unknown location after finding alcohol and marijuana paraphernalia, they would be arrested. Following that, the arrest document states:

“Instead of arresting [them], Michael Martinez ordered them to run naked and offered [name redacted]a hand job. [Shoulta and Riley] were extorted in violation of Florida law because they were threatened with arrest if they did not run naked.”

At Martinez’s sentence in Florida, both Riley and Shoulta testified against him. Martinez was 28 at the time.

“I was given the option of going to jail or running naked,” Shoulta, now in his twenties, told local channel WSVN.

“I removed my underwear. I removed my shirt. Riley, who is also in her twenties, said, “I kind of glanced at him, like, is this enough?” “He was like, ‘That’s it?'” says the narrator. I turned away from them, turned around, removed my panties, and removed my bra.”

Riley explained, “Then I ran in the opposite direction, clutching myself.” “I turned around and rushed back in the opposite direction, clutching myself. While I’m trying to hold myself together, he says, “Move your hands away from your body so I can see.”

Riley went on to claim that Martinez’s request had perplexed her at the time.

Riley stated, “It was not what I wanted to do.” “It seemed as though I didn’t have a choice. I don’t think you should know what to do at the age of 18. I believed it was his responsibility to do the right thing.”

Martinez was already on probation with the Miccosukee Police Department when he was fired, according to local sources.