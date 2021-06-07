An employee at a California railyard opened fire, killing eight people.

According to officials, an employee at a California railyard opened fire on Wednesday, murdering eight people before taking his own life as law police arrived.

The incident occurred approximately 6:30 a.m. in two buildings at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail station, which offers bus, light rail, and other transport services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populous county in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“When our deputies entered inside the door, he was still firing rounds,” Santa Clara County sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters.

“When our deputy noticed him, he killed himself. (Deputies) were on their way.