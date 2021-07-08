An armed intruder who kicked down his door is fatally shot by a California man.

After an armed guy purportedly on parole for home invasion kicked through the door of his home in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a homeowner in California fatally shot him.

According to Lieutenant Jausiah Jacobsen of the Fairfield Police Department, a couple was enjoying breakfast on Vintage Valley Drive in Fairfield, California, on Tuesday when they observed a man outside their door on a Ring video camera.

The unidentified man knocked on their door, but the couple, who are in their 60s, did not answer since they did not recognize him.

“Ultimately, the suspect kicked the door down, knocked it off its hinges, and attempted to gain access into the house,” Jacobsen said.

“The homeowner retaliated by firing bullets. The suspect got away, and [the homeowner]obviously phoned us and asked us to come help him,” Jacobsen said, adding that the homeowner fired two shots at the suspect.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the suspect lying with a gunshot wound across the road from the residence. The man was given CPR by first responders, but he was pronounced dead at the site.

The suspect was found in possession of a “semi-automatic weapon that was loaded with an extended magazine,” according to Jacobsen.

He identified the suspect as a 27-year-old Suisun City man who was on parole for a home invasion in Alameda County, about 65 miles away from the event on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a piece of plywood covering the door was visible at the residence, but there were no other indicators that a fatal shooting had occurred, according to Nexstar.

Local locals were concerned for the family’s safety after the shooting, according to the media wire service, and neighbors were observed coming by the residence, some even carrying flowers.

“They’re a fantastic family. They’re also well-liked in the neighborhood. And I’m just thankful that nothing more catastrophic happened to them,” said Tamer Totah, a local resident.

“I’ve lived here all my life, 18 years,” said neighbor Nathan Biggs, who added that the incident “sort of blew him away.” Probably the most exciting event of the year. This is a condensed version of the information.