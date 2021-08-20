An Arizona Republican official writes an open letter to Republicans blasting Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

In a comprehensive 38-page letter to fellow Republicans, a Republican official from Arizona’s Maricopa County attacked former President Donald Trump’s unfounded election fraud charges, calling the infamous Cyber Ninjas audit in the state’s most populated county a “abomination.”

The damning letter was sent by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who outlined why the Republican-backed audit is inaccurate and fueled by misinformation peddled by Trump and his friends. The Cyber Ninjas audit, commissioned by Arizona’s Republican-controlled state Senate, is coming to a close. Republican leaders in Maricopa, on the other hand, have repeatedly condemned the Florida-based company’s and Republican state senators’ incorrect reporting.

Richer wrote to fellow Republicans, “At this time, I hope my primary purpose for speaking out is clearly clear: the Ninja audit is a travesty that has thus far undermined election confidence and defamed fine individuals.”

The county politician went into great detail about how he and his family had campaigned for Trump. He also mentioned that he first remained silent as election challenge lawsuits proceeded through the courts. But, he admitted, there came a moment when he couldn’t keep quiet any longer.

“More than any moral code, philosophical goal, interest group, or even team red vs. team blue, many politicians will do whatever it takes to keep their jobs.” Richer penned the piece.

“Right now, many Republican lawmakers have their fingers in the wind, believing that complying to Stop the Steal, or at the very least remaining silent about it, is required for reelection in their ruby red districts or a statewide Republican primary. So that’s what they’re going to do. “This has been said directly by a number of Republicans who are either elected or hoping to be elected,” he said. “It’s revolting.”

Richer went on to say that it makes him “embarrassed” to hear Republicans “concoct the most absurd hypotheses (Chinese ballots!) to avoid embracing the reality: we lost the top two contests in Arizona.” In his letter, he noted that many of the election officials who are now being chastised by Republicans had presided over elections in which prior GOP presidential candidates won comfortably.

Karen Fann, the Republican president of the Arizona state Senate, has supported the audit, saying it is vital to maintain public trust in the state's elections.