An Arabic speaker reveals the true meaning of a woman’s tattoo.

Getting a tattoo in a language you don’t understand carries a risk because you can never be sure what it says.

People have been appalled throughout the years to discover that their permanent inks are actually swear words or menu items.

And that’s exactly what happened to Lauryn, a woman from Tennessee who thought she had an uplifting statement in Arabic tattooed on her arm.

The woman’s friend, KT, posted a video to her TikTok account, @kaliyyahhh, documenting the moment an Arabic-speaking salesman broke the bad news to her, which you can see below.

The couple are already pouring over Lauryn’s right arm in the video, which was published on Tuesday, and he appears to be reading the tattoo aloud. Lauryn appears to be showing the man what her tattoo is supposed to say with her phone out.

As the on-screen caption quotes the man, who informs the ink enthusiast, “Google lied to you,” he glances at the screen before altering the lettering.

As the speaker says, some rogue letters or symbols appear to have been inserted, modifying the wording: “He placed this at the beginning, he put this extra.”

As the on-screen caption reads “it’s not making any sense,” quoting one of the bystanders, the salesman takes Lauryn’s arm and explains where the tattoo artist went wrong.

“It’s backwards, you think?” she asks, hoping her tattoo still matches what she imagines.

Unfortunately, the Arabic expert warns her that she will need to remove some ink in order for her tattoo to read correctly. In the over 2 million-view video, he says, “If you just simply take this out, it makes a significant impact.”

After it went viral, KT uploaded another video, clearly addressing what Lauryn believes the tattoo symbolizes and what it actually means.

"Her tattoo on her arm is supposed to say, 'Be at peace, not in pieces.' 'Be at peace, not cut up,' says the tattoo on her arm. which isn't entirely incorrect; it still conveys the same concept.