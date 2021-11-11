An anti-mask school board candidate who threatened officials blames election fraud for his defeat.

A guy who threatened to send “20 muscular men” to remove school board members who backed mask mandates in Pennsylvania has alleged fraud on his recent election loss.

Steve Lynch was a Republican candidate for Northampton County Executive who ran unsuccessfully. He was defeated by Democrat Lamont McClure by more than 7,700 votes in the November 2 election.

According to The Morning Call, Lynch and his followers have been “haunting” the Northampton County Courthouse since the election in an attempt to watch the official ballot processing. A bipartisan team tallies each vote and corrects problems at the courts before the final certification of the tally. The public is welcome to observe.

Lynch, on the other hand, said in a roughly 13-minute public Facebook video that “election integrity is nonexistent.” He said that under McClure’s instruction, “sycophants” handling the ballots and Democratic election officials tallied ballots that were wrongly filled out, left ballots unsecured, manipulated the counts, and left ballots unsecured.

He also said that “hardly anyone showed up” at the courts to help him with his investigation into possible fraud. He told his viewers that they needed to get their “back ends to the courthouse” by 9 a.m. the next day.

“What is going on in this election office is a farce. It’s all a ruse. In our office, there is no such thing as ethics. “To the core, this administration is rotten,” Lynch said in the video. “We will not submit to your tyranny, whether it is medical tyranny, electoral integrity, or general tyranny.” According to Matt Munsey, leader of the Northampton County Democratic Committee, those who have never watched vote processing may infer malfeasance when none exists. First-time observers may misunderstand procedures or raise concerns about methods that are overseen and approved by nonpartisan supervisory committees.

Lynch previously made waves when he threatened to forcibly remove state school board members who support school mask laws at a rally on August 29.

Lynch informed the gathering, “I’m going in with 20 powerful men.” “I’m going to speak to the school board and give them a choice,” she says. They can either leave or be removed. After that, we’ll replace them with nine parents and hold a vote. This is a condensed version of the information.